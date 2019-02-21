Brooke Candy Spars With Rico Nasty On Addictive Single 'FMU'

Brooke Candy and Rico Nasty spar on addictive new single 'FMU'.

Brooke Candy's explosive new album 'SEXORCISM' drops this week, an emphatically creative, completely outspoken pop document.

New single 'FMU' is online now, with Boys Noize supplying the addictive electronic production.

Extrovert rapper Rico Nasty brings her own character to the release, and Brooke is clearly overwhelmed at the potency of her contributions.

She comments:

“To have Rico on this track really took it to the edge of what I’ve always wanted to create. She’s a mother, a badass, and is carving her own path. I got to see so much beauty in all these renegade women through these collaborations – Mother Earth included. I hope it inspires others to submerge themselves in something greater.”

The all-star video has a cinematic flair, following a shoot in the woods of Bend, Oregon with an all-female motorcycle crew.

Brooke continues:

“FMU” was shot in the woods of Bend, Oregon with an all-female motorcycle crew. Showcasing women at their most powerful, especially doing something that’s typically so male-dominated, has always been important to me in my art...”

Tune in now.

'SEXORCISM' is out on October 25th.

