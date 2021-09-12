Bronski Beat's Steve Bronski Has Died

Bronksi Beat co-founder Steve Bronski has died, it has been confirmed.

The musician was raised in Glasgow's Castlemilk area, before moving to London in 1983 and quickly being drawn into the orbit of Jimmy Somerville and Larry Steinbachek.

Together, the trio formed Bronski Beat, and found almost instant success with their punchy, outspoken, and incredibly well-written synth pop.

Debut single 'Smalltown Boy' remains a peerless classic, while its initial vinyl release was etched with the number of the London Gay Switchboard.

Peaking at No. 3 it was one of the era's defining hits, a song of abandon, protest, and pride for the gay community.

Jimmy Somerville departed in 1985 to form The Communards, while Steve Bronski and Larry Steinbachek continued with new singers.

News of Steve Bronski's death was confirmed overnight - he was 61 years old. Jimmy Somerville described him as a “talented and very melodic man”.

“Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody, Steve.”

- - -