Broken Witt Rebels Surge Ahead On 'Running With The Wolves'

Birmingham four-piece Broken Witt Rebels are on the move once more.

The band's second album 'OK Hotel' is completely finished, and will be released on March 13th.

New single 'Running With The Wolves' is a biting return, with that potent guitar line sending the quartet surging into fresh arenas.

Out now, it comes equipped with visuals that focus on a banger race, a means of showcasing their deep working class roots.

There's a heart-warming edge to the community that surrounds the races, with the chaotic action matched by the feel-good vibes of those involved.

“For every down life brings, there is an up waiting to happen. We wanted to capture those emotions in our video,” explains bassist Luke Davis. “Banger racing has a community all of its own; blood, sweat and tears go into preparing the cars, driving them hard, then bringing them back to life again to go in the next race of the day.”

“All of the highs and lows are there, and we were honoured to be allowed to be a small part of that on the day.”

Tune in now.

Catch Broken Witt Rebels at the following shows:

March

20 Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

21 Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

23 Cambridge Portland Arms

25 Leeds Lending Room

26 Liverpool Jimmy’s

27 Leicester O2 Academy 2

31 Exeter Cavern

April

1 Brighton Green Door Store

2 Southampton The Joiners

4 Cardiff CLWB Ifor Bach

5 Nottingham Bodega

7 London 100 Club

15 Aberdeen The Tunnels

16 Edinburgh The Mash House

18 Dublin The Green Room

19 Belfast Voodoo

