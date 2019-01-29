Broken Chanter's Graceful 'Should We Be Dancing' Is A First Date Song

David MacGregor is one of Scotland's more quietly under-rated songwriters.

Having helped to power Kid Canaveral for a decade now, he recently took an about-turn, settling on a solo identity.

Broken Chanter displays a different aspect to his work, one that is highly personal, but also one that revels in collaboration.

New album 'Broken Chanter' lands on September 6th and it draws on a lengthy cast of guests that draws on Scotland's potent indie and traditional music scenes.

We're able to share new single 'Should We Be Dancing' and it's a beautiful return, embodying a kind of gentle hope, the sound of someone embracing their "inner hopeless romantic".

"It's a first date song," says David McGregor. "It's a worn-out cynic making a meal of having a Damascene moment and unleashing their inner hopeless romantic. It's a slightly demented waltz. It's almost a love song."

"The date ended up with us being the only two people dancing in a late bar we'd found our way to. It was just like a Hollywood film, except for the fact that all you could smell on the dance floor was the unmistakeable tang of urine, the old boys drinking into the small hours around us were (possibly sincerely) applauding us, and we'd sank an adequate number of drinks to ignore both of these things. It was a genuinely wonderful evening."

We're able to share the charming new video, and it features Broken Chanter performing in a house party, the gentle chemistry of flirtation bubbling around him.

Tune in now.

Catch Broken Chanter at the following shows:

September

6 Glasgow CCA (album launch party)

7 Dundee Beat Generator

19 Tobermory An Tobar

20 Aviemore Old Bridge Inn

21 Inverness Tooth and Claw

October

3 Cambridge NCI Social Club

4 Rainham The Oast

5 London Slaughtered Lamb

12 Durham Old Cinema Launderette

17 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

18 Aberdeen Lemon Tree

19 Braemar Gallery

November

2 Galashields Mac Arts Centre

22 Fort William Crooked Rain Club

23 Kilchoan Puffin Coffee