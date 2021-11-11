BROCKHAMPTON's Merlyn Wood Drops New Single 'S.Y.K.'

BROCKHAMPTON's Merlyn Wood has dropped his emphatic solo single 'S.Y.K.' - tune in now.

The move comes from one of the group's most enigmatic members, with Merlyn Wood now stepping into the light.

The first solo release from a BROCKHAMPTON member outside of Kevin Abstract since they blew up in 2017, it's an emphatic solo statement.

From the barbed raps to the industrial-tinged production, it's a heavyweight offering that leans on bass frequencies and distorted word-play.

Linking with CONNIE, 'S.Y.K.' has already caused a ruckus online, backed by incredible visuals.

The video was steered by CONNIE and WELL KNOWN STUDIOS, and you can check it out below.

Tune in now.

- - -