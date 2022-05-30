BROCKHAMPTON's Merlyn Wood Drops New Single 'Green Light'

BROCKHAMPTON star Merlyn Wood has dropped solo burner 'Green Light'.

The world's hardest working boy band may have called it quits after their Coachella performance - and some UK shows, naturally - but the creative energy isn't letting up.

Merlyn gets out of the traps with this fiery new single, the opening aspect of a four-part series of drops.

As he points out, numerology cites 444 as a life phase ending, and another beginning - with 'Green Light' allowing Merlyn to achieve this evolution.

It's a fun, direct, dynamic solo outing, with the punchy production laden with the colour that illuminated BROCKHAMPTON's glorious run.

Out now, the single comes equipped with an eye-catching video, inspired by Merlyn's passion for playing games on his N64.

Tune in now.

- - -