BROCKHAMPTON's Merlyn Wood Drops New Single 'Green Light'

It's a fiery solo statement...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 05 · 2022

BROCKHAMPTON star Merlyn Wood has dropped solo burner 'Green Light'.

The world's hardest working boy band may have called it quits after their Coachella performance - and some UK shows, naturally - but the creative energy isn't letting up.

Merlyn gets out of the traps with this fiery new single, the opening aspect of a four-part series of drops.

As he points out, numerology cites 444 as a life phase ending, and another beginning - with 'Green Light' allowing Merlyn to achieve this evolution.

It's a fun, direct, dynamic solo outing, with the punchy production laden with the colour that illuminated BROCKHAMPTON's glorious run.

Out now, the single comes equipped with an eye-catching video, inspired by Merlyn's passion for playing games on his N64.

Tune in now.

Merlyn Wood
Brockhampton
