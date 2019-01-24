Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract Shares 'Big Wheels'

Brockhampton founder Kevin Abstract has shared his new solo track 'Big Wheels'.

The American artist has been teasing the possibility of a new project on social media, his first solo album since 2016's 'American Boyfriend'.

A new solo track has appeared online, ostensibly titled 'THE 1-9-9-9 IS COMING' but Shazam reveals the registered title 'Big Wheels'.

The full track is up on YouTube, but Kevin Abstract has shared a slightly different version across Twitter and Instagram.

Finally, three dates - 11th, 18th, and 25th - appear alongside the music... what do they mean? Check out 'Big Wheels' below.

