BROCKHAMPTON Trail New Project 'GINGER'

BROCKHAMPTON have trailed their new project 'GINGER'.

The world's hardest working boy band took time out at the end of last year, following the hectic schedule surrounding their album 'IRIDESCENCE'.

Kevin Abstract released a solo project, and recently detailed plans for the group's next step during a GQ interview.

He commented: "We want to make a summer album. Feel-good. Not too sad and like, 'Oh, our life sucks,' just more like, 'Just enjoy what's in front of you.'"

Now it seems as though BROCKHAMPTON are one step closer to making this happen.

A new teaser has landed on the group's socials, previewing a project titled 'GINGER'.

Is it a new album? An EP? A mixtape? Guess we'll find out soon.

