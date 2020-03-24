BROCKHAMPTON Share 'M.O.B.' And 'Twisted'

BROCKHAMPTON have shared two brand new songs.

Kevin Abstract confirmed that the Hardest Working Boy Band In The World were back in the studio, working on two new albums.

Planning to share new material each Friday, the group started the schedule with two new songs, 'N.S.T.' and 'Things Can't Stay The Same'.

These have since been removed from YouTube, with BROCKHAMPTON replacing them with a pair of follow up tracks.

'M.O.B.' is a group effort, while 'Twisted' features current Clash cover star Ryan Beatty alongside Christian Alexander.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.