Brockhampton Go On "Indefinite Hiatus"

The world's hardest-working boy band are calling it quits Brockhampton are going on "indefinite hiatus".

One of the most consistent groups around, Brockhampton's catalogue - from debut album 'Saturation' to 2021's 'Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine' - helped to redefine pop for a new generation.

Continually creative, their genre-spanning approach brought devotion and no small degree of success, carving out an internationally respected identity.

Now they're calling it quits. In a note to fans, Brockhampton confirmed that their upcoming Coachella shows will be their last.

The band plan to honour two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton, before taking "indefinite hiatus".

Speaking directly to fans, Brockhampton wrote: "We are bonded and grateful to you for life".

Find the statement below.