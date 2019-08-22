Brockhampton Drop New Album 'GINGER'

Burberry Unveils Autumn-Winter '19 Campaign
Split personality...
Split personality...
Brockhampton have shared their new album 'GINGER' in full.
It's a hectic #NewMusicFriday, for sure, with Taylor Swift and Brockhampton going head to head.
Kevin Abstract recognises that there is room for both in the world, and said as much online:
new brockhampton and new taylor Swift on the same day sending no hate asking anyone whos a fan of us to support both BABY— kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) August 22, 2019
To celebration, Brockhampton play a free entry Los Angeles show tonight - August 23rd - while fans begin to absorb 'Ginger' in full.
A slight spoiler: is that slowthai we hear...?
Full review of 'GINGER' is forthcoming.