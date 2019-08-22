Brockhampton Drop New Album 'GINGER'

And they're set to play a free show in Los Angeles...
23 · 08 · 2019

Brockhampton have shared their new album 'GINGER' in full.

It's a hectic #NewMusicFriday, for sure, with Taylor Swift and Brockhampton going head to head.

Kevin Abstract recognises that there is room for both in the world, and said as much online:

To celebration, Brockhampton play a free entry Los Angeles show tonight - August 23rd - while fans begin to absorb 'Ginger' in full.

A slight spoiler: is that slowthai we hear...?

Full review of 'GINGER' is forthcoming.

