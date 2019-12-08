BROCKHAMPTON Confirm New Album 'GINGER'

It's out on August 23rd...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 08 · 2019

0

BROCKHAMPTON are set to release new album 'GINGER' next week.

The much-speculated upon record lands on August 23rd, with the group having already trailed singles 'IF YOU PRAY RIGHT' and 'I BEEN BORN AGAIN'.

Currently prepping for their Japanese debut at the Summer Sonic Festivals in Tokyo and Osaka, they've also confirmed their involvement with Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival later this year.

'GINGER' lands on August 23rd, with new single 'BOY BYE' landing online a few hours ago.

Spencer Ford directed the moving video, and you can check it out below.

