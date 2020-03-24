BROCKHAMPTON are working on two new albums, Kevin Abstract has confirmed.

The group have been in the studio for a while now, but broke cover across the weekend to share two new songs.

Out now, 'N.S.T.' and 'Things Can't Stay The Same' are being devoured by fans, with Kevin Abstract offering further information on an IG LIVE broadcast.

Chatting on the group's Technical Difficulties Radio account, he claimed that Brockhampton are almost finished two new studio LPs - and both should land in 2020.

Alongside this, Brockhampton are planning to release non-album tracks every Friday.

The world's hardest working boy band are ready to reclaim their title...

