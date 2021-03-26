BROCKHAMPTON Announce New Album 'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE'

BROCKHAMPTON will release new album 'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE' on April 9th.

The album was teased by electrifying new single 'BUZZCUT', which found the boy band operating alongside Danny Brown.

New album 'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE' was produced by Rick Rubin, and will gain release next month.

Out on April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records, it will be released digitally, and as a limited edition box set.

Pre-order the album HERE.

Alongside this, BROCKHAMPTON have laid out plans for a live show that will take place on April 9th - going by the title BROCKHAMPTON LIVE FROM THE CHAPEL AT SHANGRI-LA will be an in-the-studio event at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La HQ.

Tickets for that are on sale now.

