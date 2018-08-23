Brockhampton Announce New Album 'Iridescence'

Brockhampton are probably the busiest group in the showbiz.

The self-proclaimed boyband have released a blistering trio of albums, combined with some stellar music videos and explosive live shows.

Travelling to London for a pair of sold out dates at Camden's KOKO venue, Brockhampton also played stellar festival sets at Reading & Leeds.

It seems they've also managed to piece together fresh material, with their new album 'Iridescence' due to drop in September.

Seemingly recorded in London, it's already been trailed on social media:

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.