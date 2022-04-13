Brix Smith Launches New All-Female Band

Brix Smith has launched a brand new all-female band.

A formidable presence, Brix Smith played a key role in The Fall before more latterly working with The Extricated.

Now Brix Smith has launched plans for a new group, featuring an all-female line up of musicians.

The stellar line up features Deb Googe (bass) and Jen Macro (keys/guitar), along with Vas Antoniadou (drums) and Ros Cairney (guitar) from London post-punk duo deux furieuses.

Brix Smith will take the band out on the road shortly, supporting Public Image Ltd at a flurry of live shows.

The musician introduced the new line-up in a conversation at the AIF Festival Congress in Bristol.

She said: “It’s time for me to stand up and put my head above the parapet, put my money where my mouth is, having been a strong woman in the music industry for however many years. I’ve put together the mother****** of all girl bands.”

Making their debut at Hebden Bridge Trades Club over the weekend, with Brix Smith set to release new album 'Valley Of The Dolls' later this year.

The band will support Public Image Ltd at the following shows:

June

6 Manchester O2 Ritz

7 Leeds O2 Academy

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Birmingham O2 Institute

18 Bristol O2 Academy

20 Norwich UEA

22 Glasgow O2 Academy

23 Nottingham Rock City

- - -