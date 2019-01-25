Brittany Howard Announces Solo Album 'Jaime'

Brittany Howard is set to release her new album 'Jaime' on September 20th.

The album is named after her late sister, who helped nurture her passion for music and poetry before dying after succumbing to cancer.

The material was laid down at engineer Shawn Everett’s L.A. studio, and owes a debt to a cross country drive that took her from Nashville to a small house in Topanga, California.

Taking these snippets into the studio with a close batch of friends and collaborators, 'Jaime' emerged.

Out on September 20th, the record will be accompanied by a UK show at Hackney's EartH venue on August 29th.

New song 'History Repeats' is online now, with Brittany commenting that it "is as much a personal song as it is a song about us as a human species.

Our times of success may propel us forward, but our repeating failures hold us back from evolving into harmony."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

History Repeats

He Loves Me

Georgia

Stay High

Tomorrow

Short and Sweet

13th Century

Metal Baby

Goat Head

Presence

Run To Me

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

