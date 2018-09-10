Britney Spears Launches New Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears is set to launch a new residency in Las Vegas in 2019.

New show Britney: Domination hits Las Vegas in 2019, with Britney performing in Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort.

Opening in February, the initial run calls for 32 shows, running from those iconic hits through to some surprise choices.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home – Las Vegas!” said Britney. “I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater.”

Tickets start at $79 (including applicable service charges and fees) and go on sale from Friday, October 26th.

The move follows Britney Spears' four year residency Britney: Piece of Me - it launched in 2013, and won multiple awards.

For tickets to the latest Britney Spears shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.