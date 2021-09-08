British Sea Power Announce Name Change

British Sea Power have confirmed plans for a name change and a new album.

The band formerly known as British Sea Power have excised 'British' from their moniker, following years of the word being appropriated by the Hard Right.

Now known simply as Sea Power, their new album 'Everything Was Forever' is set to be released on February 11th next year.

Live dates are in the offing, with Sea Power sharing new single 'Two Fingers' by way of a return.

A mission statement for this new era, Yan comments...

“The song is part inspired by our late dad. He was always giving a two-fingered salute to people on the telly – a kind of old-fashioned drinking term, toasting people or events: ‘I’ll drink two fingers to that’, to some news item or to memories of a childhood friend.”

“In the song it’s a toast to everyone, remembering those in our lives and those sadly no longer here and to making the world a better place. The song is 'F*** me, f*** you, f*** everything.' But it’s also 'Love me, love you, love everything' – exultation in the darkness. If you say ‘f*** you’ in the right way, it really can be cathartic, a new start.”

Photo Credit: Hollywood