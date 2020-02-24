Brite Spires Conjure Pop Visions With 'Heavenly'

Rising four-piece Brite Spires return with new single 'Heavenly'.

The multi-talented synth-pop four-piece formed in Oxford, a quartet of musicians with varying backgrounds and tastes.

Somehow this has forged into a unified pop entity, with new single 'Heavenly' bringing this into focus.

Now based in London, the band are clearly deeply in touch with their roots, and 'Heavenly' offers an autobiographical flavour.

A sophisticated piece of synth pop, it's very much a group piece, with those individual parts interlocking to create something bold and unique.

Say the band...

“The song 'Heavenly' is inspired by the experience of Natalia fleeing Georgia, Russia, and leaving a loved one behind and is a song of courage to those in peril, and inspiration of their plight.”

