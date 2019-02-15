Brit Awards 2020: Full Nominations

Dave and Lewis Capaldi dominate the BRIT Awards 2020 nominations.

The full ceremony takes place on February 18th, a lavish affair that will be broadcast live on ITV.

One winner - BRIT Rising Star, Celeste - has been confirmed, with the full nominations announced a few moments ago.

Scottish songwriter dominated 2019, and he scores four major nominations - equal to London rapper Dave, who also scored four.

Mabel and Stormzy share three nominations each, while Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka both get two.

Making their BRIT nomination debuts are Bring Me The Horizon, Aitch, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe and Freya Ridings.

Here's the full rundown:

Group of the year

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Female solo artist

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Male solo artist

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

New artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, the Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Album of the year

Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

