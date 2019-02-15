Brit Awards 2020: Full Nominations

Dave and Lewis Capaldi dominate the BRIT Awards 2020 nominations.
The full ceremony takes place on February 18th, a lavish affair that will be broadcast live on ITV.
One winner - BRIT Rising Star, Celeste - has been confirmed, with the full nominations announced a few moments ago.
Scottish songwriter dominated 2019, and he scores four major nominations - equal to London rapper Dave, who also scored four.
Mabel and Stormzy share three nominations each, while Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka both get two.
Making their BRIT nomination debuts are Bring Me The Horizon, Aitch, AJ Tracey, D-Block Europe and Freya Ridings.
Here's the full rundown:
Group of the year
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Female solo artist
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With a Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Album of the year
Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.