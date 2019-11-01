BRIT Awards 2019: Full Nominations

A few moments ago the full nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 was unveiled.
Some we already know about - step forward Sam Fender - but it's a curious list, with a few surprises.
Anne-Marie gains four nods, but perhaps the most unexpected battle is between Aphex Twin and Giggs in British Male Solo Artist.
The BRIT Awards 2019 takes place on February 20th.
Nominations in full:
British Album Of The Year
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
British Female Solo Artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Breakthrough Act
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
Critics' Choice Winner:
Sam Fender
British Single
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
George Ezra - Shotgun
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
RAMZ - Barking
Rudimental - These Days
Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British Video
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
Rudimental - These Days
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
International Group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
