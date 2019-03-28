Bristol's Thekla Venue To Get £1,000,000 Overhaul

Bristol's Thekla venue will receive a £1,000,000 overhaul this year.

The famed boat-bound venue is a unique sight in Bristol, a remarkable venue with a nationwide reputation.

Thekla celebrates its 35th anniversary weekend in May, with performances planned from Roni Size, Steve Lamacq, and more.

On June 3rd the venue then sails into dry dock, receiving a £1,000,000 overhaul to secure its future.

A team of experienced craftsmen will work on the boat, with the project set to take around three months to complete.

George Akins of DHP Family, Thekla’s owner, comments:

“There’s a lot of love for Thekla in Bristol, around the country and worldwide. Both music fans and bands like Florence and the Machine, White Denim, Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding and many others who have played there over the years have taken part in some great nights. We’re committed to preserving that heritage and that’s why we’re getting the new hull fitted - we need to make sure that Thekla continues to be a great night out for the next fifty years”.

Check out an archive BBC documentary about the initial conversation of Thekla below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.