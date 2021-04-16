Bristol's SCALPING Confirm New 'FLOOD' EP

Bristol group SCALPING have laid out plans for new EP 'FLOOD'.

The band are a truly incredible live experience, while studio outings to date have somehow managing to get that ferocious energy down on tape.

New EP 'FLOOD' lands on June 18th, and it finds SCALPING working with always on-point label Houndstooth.

Set to support Squarepusher at tour dates in the Autumn, a headline show at London's Peckham Audio is lined up for September 2nd.

Blistering new cut 'MONOLITHIUM' is online now, a full throttle piece of techno punk that is unlike anything we've ever heard.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jamie Harding & Matthew Sterling of â€˜we are jamâ€™

