Bristol's Saloon Dion Share Guitar Pop Puzzler 'Deal Or No Deal'

Saloon Dion are unapologetically themselves.

The Bristol group don't see any reason to hiding behind a pretence, writing songs aimed to entertain themselves, their friends, and - potentially - you.

A kind of super-group matching disparate elements of the city's DIY communities, Saloon Dion draw on the combined forces of Football FC, Kimbo Nice, Ratbags, and more.

New single 'Deal Or No Deal' comes bursting out of the traps, a surreal but raw slice of guitar pop that veers from post-punk to Pavement influences.

Vocalist Taryn McDonnell surges into matters personal, but it's a universal theme: Saloon Dion have sculpted "a song about being who you are..."

"It's lyrics take shape around a take it or leave it theme," say the band. "The idea of walking through life and shrugging things off your shoulders. Things that try and pull you and make you conform to everyday life’s expectations. Deal Or No Deal says 'here I am, like it or lump it', and it’s not just the words to the song that emphasise this."

"The music chops and changes from continuous rounds of its hooky bass riff, into it’s brash wall of sound esc chorus where the lyrics preach 'welcome to my bootleg club'. The music goes where it wants to go, without any formula telling it to do so. And with that Saloon Dion create a message... this is us, this is what we do, deal or no deal?"

Scorched guitars that nod towards Parquet Courts, the blunt yet often surreal lyricism stands out from the pack - out now on Permanent Creeps, we've got the heads up before anyone else.

Tune in below.

Saloon Dion also have a gig - remember those? - to announce. Catch them supporting Grandmas House and Slagheap at The Thunderbolt, Bristol, on June 25th.

