Bristol's MOUSE Finally Locates Euphoria With 'GROW'

Bristol future-pop riser MOUSE has shared her new single 'GROW'.

The Bristol artist previously worked on a variety of different projects, often located in the more left field sections of underground music.

Developing a desire for directness, MOUSE is an attempt to channel challenging ideas in an arena that could be loosely pinned down as pop.

New single 'GROW' is linked to self-growth, and to her own experiences in therapy; a kind of lesson in accepting happiness, it reaches towards a highly personal sense of euphoria.

MOUSE comments...

“My battle with my mental health had lasted for as long as I could remember and I came close to losing it on a few occasions. I was told that full recovery from my conditions was impossible and instead, I’d learn to live with them. I wasn’t convinced that this was true."

“‘Grow’ was written after I left one of my final therapy sessions, in which I felt a sudden euphoria. I told my counsellor it was like I was finally seeing everything in HD. This song is a celebration of that exact moment and the tenacity it took to get there."

Tune in now.