Bristol's Jadu Heart Ease Into Fresh Territory With 'Dead, Again'

Bristol's Jadu Heart have shared their beautiful new single 'Dead, Again'.

The project's psychedelic sweep surges into fresh areas, stretching their songwriting until it breaks.

A flurry of UK shows take place next month, with the two-piece sharing some brand new music.

Out now, 'Dead, Again' is about shaking yourself out of a catatonic statement, about realising fully the surroundings you are in.

Billowing wisps of sound accompany these intonations, with Jadu Heart left to yearn towards the simple urge to be alive.

They comment:

“You sometimes realise that you’re falling into the trappings of normal, everyday life.‘Dead, Again’ is about acknowledging that if you’re not too careful, you can fall into this zombie-like state of existence, just left trying to feel alive again.”

Tune in now.

Catch Jadu Heart at the following shows:

March

6 Manchester YES

7 Leeds Brundell Social Club

10 Bristol Louisiana

11 Brighton Green Door Store

12 London Scala

