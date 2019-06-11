Bristol's Colston Hall Confirms New Name

Bristol Beacon.

For years, protesters attempted to change the name of the hall, which shares its moniker with the slave-trader Edward Colston.

A wealthy benefactor, numerous buildings around Bristol bore his name, a fact which gained increasing attention at the start of the year.

With a statue of Colston ending up at the bottom of Bristol harbour, the team at Colston Hall pushed ahead with a planned name change .

Louise Mitchell, chief executive of Bristol Music Trust said: "This morning I am warmly welcoming you to Bristol Beacon. A symbol of hope and community. A focal point for music in the city. A gathering space, illuminating the way ahead. A place of welcome, warmth and light."

The website for the Bristol Beacon has been updated, with physical signs set to be unveiled shortly.

The website reads: "We know that our current name, that of the slave trader Edward Colston, means that not everyone has felt welcome or that they belong in their city’s concert hall. And if we can’t share the joy of live music with everyone, something must change."

"Our organisation was founded long after Colston’s death, and has no direct connection to him, financial or otherwise. We can no longer be a monument to someone who played such a prominent role in the slave trade."

The chapter begins on a creative note - Vanessa Kisuule has penned a poem to auger in this new age.

