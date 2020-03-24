Bristol's Blue Mountain Club To Close Permanently

Bristol's Blue Mountain club will close permanently in September.

The club opened in 1992 and has been a mainstay in the city for 28 years, hosting countless memorable nights.

Sadly, Blue Mountain will shut its down, making way for a development having “exhausted all avenues to try to allow us to remain open”.

The initial plans from property developers to demolish the club, a nearby pub, and related buildings, were rejected by Bristol City Council’s planning committee last year.

Now, however, the Blue Mountain team have said that the owners of their building want to take the property back, with further plans ongoing for a development.

Confirming the news on Facebook, Blue Mountain wrote:

"It’s with heavy heart that we have to announce that we will be closing from mid September as we’ve been given notice from the owners of the venue who are now wanting their property back for their future plans to develop the site. We have exhausted all avenues to try to allow us to remain open."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thanks all the staff, customers, promoters, artist and all companies that’s have worked with us over the last 28 years as without you guys we wouldn’t of been here as long."

"We are truly sorry that we will not get to have a proper send off with some closing raves due to the coronavirus situation of not allowing us to operate as a normal club. We will still be doing our rooftop terrace for a bit longer so grab a table as be good to see you guys before we go. Last thing we would like to also thank the developers for allowing us to stay here as long as we have and wish them all the best with their future project of the site."

