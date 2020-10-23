Bring Me The Horizon's 'Teardrops' Is A Genuine Pop Moment

Bring Me The Horizon have shared their new single 'Teardrops'.

The band's incoming EP 'Post Human : Survival Horror' continues their ambition to break down the way they create and release music, steering them in fresh directions along the way.

Lead single 'Parasite Eve' was a crunching return, followed by the outspoken YUNGBLUD hook up 'Obey'.

New single 'Teardrops' blends the best of the old with the best of the new, with those seismic guitar lines scything through a defined pop song.

A track with deep relevance for Oli Sykes, he comments:

“It is my favourite song off the record. I’m so excited to get this single out, it feels like a classic Bring Me The Horizon tune but without it feeling like anything we’ve done before. I feel like 'Teardrops' is some of the best work we’ve ever done, musically and lyrically as whole.”

Oli also directed the video, which uses drowning imagery as a metaphor for his own experiences with depression and related mental health issues.

A brave shoot, the frontman spent virtually an entire day underwater in a heavy duty tank for the clip.

Watch it now.

