Bring Me The Horizon Launch New Album 'amo'

Bring Me The Horizon are set to release new album 'amo' on January 11th.

The Sheffield band have been teasing the prospect of new material for some time now, spending time in Los Angeles to build their next statement.

Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish handled production, with the material said to focus on "the good, the bad, and the ugly" aspects of being in love.

Oli explains: "'amo' is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before."

New album 'amo' arrives on January 11th, with Bring Me The Horizon sharing lead track 'Mantra' - tune in below.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to play the following shows:

November

23 Birmingham Arena

24 Leeds First Direct Arena

25 Glasgow SSE Hydro

27 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

29 London Alexandra Palace

30 London Alexandra Palace

