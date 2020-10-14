Bring Me The Horizon Announce 'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR' EP

Bring Me The Horizon will release new EP 'POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR' on October 30th.

The band opened 2020 with a burst of new material, vowing to shake up their methods of creativity.

Moving away from traditional music industry routines, this new EP seems to be part of this rolling musicality.

Out on October 30th, ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ has been trailed by two singles - 'Parasite Eve' and huge Yungblud hook up 'Obey'.

A nine tracker, other guests include Baby Metal, Nova Twins, and Amy Lee from Evanescence.

Here's the tracklisting...

Dear Diary,

Parasite Eve

Teardrops

Obey with YUNGBLUD

Itch For The Cure (When Will We Be Free?)

Kingslayer featt. BABYMETAL

1x1 feat. Nova Twins

Ludens

One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death feat. Amy Lee

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.