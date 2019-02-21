Brighton's Zooni Share Art-Pop Mission 'Cotton Blue'

Brighton art-pop outfit Zooni have shared their new single 'Cotton Blue'.

The band's curious sound is difficult to pin down, matching folk and prog influences to something loosely associated with pop.

Sitting at a tangent to virtually everything around them, Zooni were uncovered by Charlie Andrew, the producer famed for his association with alt-J.

There are definitely obtuse alt-J shades at work in their songwriting, but it's more a shared willingness to be overtly cerebral in their musicality, from those sudden switches to the lush arrangements.

'Cotton Blue' recalls everyone from Radiohead to King Crimson, but still feels resolutely like a pop song, from its succinct chorus to those neat organ flourishes.

"It's hard to tell what is real..." they sing, as Zooni's world collapses all around them. They explain:

"'Cotton Blue' is an introspective song about giving up on a broken relationship. It was written and demoed on a retreat to the Welsh countryside with the producer Jay Pocknell."

