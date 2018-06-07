Brighton's Twilight Driving Return With 'Between The Sheets'

Summer is here, as Martha Reeves once observed, and the time is right for dancing in the streets.

Well, Brighton's Twilight Driving might not be doing that, but they're certainly having a shimmy in a by-way on new indie pop melter 'Between The Sheets'.

A frisky return, it matches those impeccable 80s influences to lilting guitar pop, sounding somewhere between Orange Juice and Wild Nothing's newer releases.

Coming as the band prepare to complete a short run of live shows, 'Between The Sheets' is a neat blast of cool-as-hell indie pop for these hot summer days.

Twilight Driving explain...

"The song is about not having enough time for each other and the impact that has on our relationships, both in the sense of making time to spend with the people we love and how life comes between us."

Tune in now.

