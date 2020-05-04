Brighton's Public Body Share An Ode "To The Humble Bicycle"

Brighton outfit Public Body have always been conscious of their surroundings.

Perhaps it's their link to south coast communities - or the fact Brighton has a Green MP - but they're keenly aware of their impact on the world around them.

New single 'Naughty On My Bike' is a kind of off piste salute to this, with their jagged post-punk riffs interweaving around the environmental message.

The band say they aim to "write the perfect soundtrack to whatever you do whilst procrastinating at your day job."

Guitarist Theo Verney adds: "It's a song dedicated to the humble bicycle. 'Naughty On My Bike' openly criticises the public transport system as being over priced and sluggish. Walking, being the green option, is slower still. In cycling we find balance between speed and convenience."

A sort of alt-alt-alt-alt-alt pop song, 'Naughty On My Bike' stays lodged in your brain long after the final note recedes.

Tune in now.

