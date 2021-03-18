Brighton's Opus Kink Share Raucous New Single 'Wild Bill'

Brighton collective Opus Kink have shared their new single 'Wild Bill'.

It's a Western themed jam from the raucous south coast outfit, who dreamed up the single during lengthy sessions at their industrial estate lock up.

Working cheek by jowl, Opus Kink meld together a wiry guitar tone with rhythms that put us in mind of those ace 70s West African comps, or even Swedish psych lords Goat, in a way.

Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wale, no less a figure than Tim Burgess sat in on production duties, resulting in a focussed, intense blast of guitar pop.

Out now via Nice Swan Records, it comes equipped with a video that taps into Deadwood, The Son, and Hell On Wheels.

Opus Kink comment...

“‘Wild Bill’ takes the frontier lawman-gunslinger Wild Bill Hickock and ungraciously twists him into a poster boy for the Western gentleman’s assault on God, death, judgement, nature, women and foreigners”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sean Hawkey

