Brighton's LOYAL Find That Soulful Touch On 'Crave It Still'

Brighton's LOYAL are continually creative.

Leaping from genre to genre across each track, their fluid, open-minded approach is both direct and entirely experimental.

The trio - James Day, Laurence Allen, and Alex Cowan - have completed work on a new EP, and each song occupies its own realm.

Airing on Clash, new track 'Crave It Still' nails their disco appeal, while adding something soulful.

"Lyrically, 'Crave It Still' started as a poem," the band tell us. "A stream of consciousness about craving nothing in particular... Maybe that of a lost love, a drug, a partner you shouldn't be with but can't help going back to."

They continue: "With the poem in our back-pocket a while, we eventually fashioned the sound and 'disco-ness' to the record while we were on our first-ever writing trip to New York. We found ourselves at this beautiful studio tucked away in an industrial park in Greenpoint working some fantastic local writers and musicians. They laid out a killer foundation, all New York, and we built from there."

"The demo fast became one of our favorites and stood out as a heater on our recent US tour supporting Roosevelt. It resonates really well live - so much so we booked a UK run around the release to keep sharing this in it's perfect form. We've been craving it still..."

Looks like their wait is over as we're able to share 'Crave It Still' in full - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ozge Cone

