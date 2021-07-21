Brighton Seven-Piece KEG Share Explosive Single 'Heyshaw'

Brighton seven-piece KEG have shared their exuberant single 'Heyshaw'.

The multi-limbed collection have signed to Alcopop! Records, and they're plotting and indie-punk global takeover.

Well, Brighton is a start, for sure. Debut single 'Heyshaw' comes screaming out of the traps, with its delirious energy putting us in mind of the much-missed Dananananakroyd.

A blistering piece of guitar music, the pummelling drums give way to some subtle pop elements, revealing a naggingly infectious tune.

With debut EP 'Assembly' set to land on October 22nd, we're expecting to hear a lot, lot more from KEG.

Singer Albert Haddenham said this of the new single:

"The first tune we wrote as KEG is a cheeky ditty about my mum's family, growing up on Heyshaw farm in the Yorkshire dales and various RAF camps around the world, from Nidderdale to Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur to Driffield, Whippets to Frankfurters. The culture clash must have been quite stark. Musically the track was written at the height of our collective Devo frenzy, we are indebted to our Ohio forebears."

Photo Credit: Katie Allen

