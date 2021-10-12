Bright Young People Blast Back Against 'Evil People'

Welsh rockers Bright Young People return with new single 'Evil People'.

Out now, the single finds the four-piece taking aim at small-town mindsets, pushing back against the pricks.

Produced by Duncan Mills, it's a crunching, punk-edged piece of indie rock that screams with defiance.

'Evil People' marks the band's arrival on the main stage, erupting out of their North Welsh rehearsal room in Rhyl.

Aiming to “stand for normal, hard-working people” they also want to how both good and bad aspects of everyday life.

According to singer Lee Dean Dawson 'Evil People' “is about small town mentality: They’ll drag you down... It’s basically that, people not wanting you to succeed.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Walker

