Bright Eyes Sign To Dead Oceans, Tease New Material

Bright Eyes have reformed, and signed to Dead Oceans with a view to working on new material.

The band went on unofficial hiatus in 2011, following the release of their widely acclaimed album 'The People's Key'.

Since then the core trio - Conor Oberst, multi-instrumentalist Mike Mogis, and multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Walcott - have worked extensively, but fans have always hankered after their formative project.

Re-uniting for a batch of live dates, including End Of The Road Festival, the group have now signed to Dead Oceans.

New material is being teased, with the Dead Oceans team understandably just a little bit pumped at the news.

Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf says:

“​Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges.”

“We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.”

Check out the teaser below.

Catch Bright Eyes at End Of The Road in September.

