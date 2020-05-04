Bright Eyes Share Timely New Single 'Forced Convalescence'

Bright Eyes have shared new single 'Forced Convalescence'.

The band delighted fans when news of their reformation broke, channeling a handful of live shows in the process.

Slated to play End Of The Road later this summer, Bright Eyes signalled their return with a single, 'Persona Non Grata'.

Second song 'Forced Convalescence' is now online, and it's a timely offering, with Conor Obserst's weary vocal reflecting our day-to-day anxiety.

Backed by a gospel choir, it's a lush offering, one we'll be returning to time and time again.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

