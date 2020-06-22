Bright Eyes Share New Single 'Mariana Trench'

Bright Eyes have shared their new song 'Mariana Trench'.

The much-loved group reconvened earlier this year, announcing their intention to headline End Of The Road Festival .

Alas, COVID-19 had its wicked way with their plans, but a host of new projects planned.

The band's new album 'Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was' will be released on Dead Oceans on August 21st, and follows two singles.

New track 'Mariana Trench' accompanies the announcement, with its title echoing the ocean's deepest point.

A wonderfully stylised return from Bright Eyes , 'Mariana Trench' comes equipped with visuals crafted by Art Camp.

Discussing the clip, Art Camp states:

“The production of the video started at the beginning of quarantine and finished as people came back out of their homes and took to the streets together.”

“In 18 different bedrooms across the world, listening to Bright Eyes, keeping each other company, we got the chance to collaborate on a story about embracing and celebrating change. The animation is composed of 2,200 hand-illustrated ink paintings based on original 3D animation and archival footage. We hope it makes you excited to imagine that everything could be new.”

Tune in now.

