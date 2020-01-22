Bright Eyes Curate 'Sad Indie Mixtape'

Bright Eyes have curated a Sad Indie Mixtape for Spotify.

The much-loved indie rock staples are back, releasing their first album in a decade just over a week ago.

Out now, 'Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was' is a delight, and it seems the creativity doesn't stop there.

Invited to curate Sad Indie Mixtape for Spotify, Bright Eyes have responded with a typically immersive listen.

There's some real favourites in here - Phoebe Bridgers, First Aid Kid, The Good Life - alongside some deeper cuts, and some curveballs (Red Hot Chili Peppers, anyone?).

Online now, you can tune in below.

Took over @Spotify's Sad Indie Mixtape and curated a bunch of tunes fit for some weekend wallowing. Listen here: https://t.co/kqthptaWn1 pic.twitter.com/I2WIHIaufY — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) August 28, 2020

