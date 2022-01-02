Bright Eyes Announce 'Companion' Re-Recording Series

Bright Eyes have launched their 'Companion' re-recording series.

The group aim to revisit earlier material, re-recording all nine of their studio albums as a 'Companion' series.

Working from their ARC Studios in Omaha, the series will be partnered by a 'Companion' EP of five new recordings, plus a cover version.

Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott will overhaul their earlier work, using the input of some talented friends.

In all, the 'Companion' series will see Bright Eyes re-visit 54 new recordings over the next 12 months or so.

The series launched on May 27th with Bright Eyes' first three albums: 'A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997', 'Letting Off The Happiness' and 'Fevers And Mirrors'.

The announcement comes alongside three new Companion recordings: 'Falling Out of Love At This Volume', 'Contrast And Compare' (feat. Waxahatchee) and 'Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh' (feat. Phoebe Bridgers).

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

