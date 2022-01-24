Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road Documentary Is Out Now

A new documentary focussing on the life and work of Brian Wilson is out in cinemas now.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road features 36 songs from the master, whose work with the Beach Boys occupies a central place in pop's canon.

The film features an all-new song from the American artist, utilising hours of new interviews with collaborators, peers, and famous fans.

Director Brent Wilson - no relation - was tasked with completing this intimate portrait, covering fresh ground in the process.

Brent comments...

“My partners and I set out to tell Brian’s story in a way that had never been done before. With so many books, documentaries and films already out; I knew this was an almost impossible goal. This documentary is for both the hardcore fans and the ones who want to get to know Brian on a personal level. Brian has had an extraordinary life and you can see how his music career has influenced so many global stars of today. We created Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road to bridge the gap between myth and reality and we’re excited for the UK audience to see it in cinemas from 21st January”.

Out in cinemas now, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is an emotional watch, with plenty of fresh insight for long-term fans.

A primer into the world of a genius whose life hasn't been easy, the documentary is already garnering acclaim.

Watch the final trailer below.

- - -