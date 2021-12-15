Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road Comes To Cinemas In 2022

A feature length film focussing on the music of Brian Wilson hits cinemas in January.

New film Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road was directed by Brent Wilson - no relation - and premiered to acclaim at key festival Tribeca earlier this year.

Given general release on January 21st, it hones in on 36 key songs penned by this iconic musician, featuring unique and brand new insight.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road features the thoughts of Brian Wilson himself, alongside interviews from Elton John, Nick Jonas, Bruce Springsteen, and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), amongst others.

A literal and metaphorical road trip exploring Brian's home town, this new film is a one-off glimpse into his life.

Director Brent Wilson comments...

“My partners and I set out to tell Brian’s story in a way that had never been done before. With so many books, documentaries and films already out; I knew this was an almost impossible goal. This documentary is for both the hardcore fans and the ones who want to get to know Brian on a personal level. Brian has had an extraordinary life and you can see how his music career has influenced so many global stars of today. We created Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road to bridge the gap between myth and reality and we’re excited for the UK audience to see it in cinemas from 21st January”.

Watch a trailer now.

