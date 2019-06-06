Brian Wilson Cancels Tour Dates Due To Mental Health Issues

Brian Wilson has cancelled upcoming live duties to deal with mental health issues.

The Beach Boys songwriter has struggled with his mental health in the past, a battle documented in a number of documentaries and fictionalised in the acclaimed film Love and Mercy.

Gaining support and professional help, the past two decades have been a largely stable time in Brian Wilson's life, peppered with wonderful releases and inspired performances.

Sadly, recent struggles with his physical health have taken their toll, and the stress has exacerbated his mental health struggles.

In a note to fans Brian Wilson confirmed he would be cancelling upcoming shows, citing his need to rest.

It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.

As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and i’m physically stronger than i’ve been in a long time.

However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.

I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why.

Its something i’ve never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet.

He ends: "The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome."

