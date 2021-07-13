Brian May's Home Flooded With Sewage Following London Storms

The basement of Brian May's Kensington home has been flooded with sewage overflow following storms in London.

A huge downpour yesterday evening - July 12th - caused flooding and damage across the city, centring on the North and West of London.

Sadly, Brian May's house caught the brunt of the flooding, destroying family items, memorabilia, and more.

Posting videos of the damage online, Brian May wrote: "After a nice day at The Royal Holloway College, we came back to horror in our house. The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge. It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated."

He explained: "I had rescued all my most treasured childhood photo albums and scrapbooks from my studio house because it was threatened with a forest fire some months ago. Where did I put it all for safety ? In the basement here in Kensington. Irony. Today it turned into a sodden mess. I’m devastated - this stuff is only ‘things’ - but it feels like Back to the Future when the photograph fades - feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out."

Brian May blames the local authorities for this situation, for permitting deep basement extensions in recent years.

The guitarist writes: "I’m angry. Historically, for 150 years, Kensington has never flooded due to rainwater. Why did this happen ? It’s almost certainly the result of all the basement building that has been plaguing this area for the past 10 years. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council was warned years ago that sinking so many deep basement extensions would obstruct the aquifers underneath our living space and render the drainage system ineffective."

Watch videos of the damage below.

