Brian May Retracts Trans Comments; Says He Was "Stitched Up"

Queen guitarist Brian May has retracted his recent commons on trans people.

The guitarist was asked by a red top to give his feelings on alterations to the BRIT Awards, who recently removed gendered categories.

The Mirror reported the remarks as Brian May claiming the move was "frightening" and done without "enough thought..."

Probed on whether Queen would be able to win a BRIT gong in 2021, he was reported to have responded:

“We would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person]. You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.”

In a new statement on Instagram, Brian May has retracted those comments, saying he was "ambushed" and "stitched up" by a reporter.

His statement reads:

"Yes - I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes - and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me. With love - Bri"

