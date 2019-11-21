Brian May "Could Have Died" Following Heart Attack

Brian May has revealed he "could have died" after suffering a heart attack.

The Queen guitarist made viral headlines earlier this month, when reports he had suffered an injury to his glutes went public.

It seems that this isn't quite the case, however, with Brian May posting a new update on his Instagram.

It turns out that the searing pain he was suffering didn't come from a "bizarre gardening accident", but is in fact related to a compressed sciatic nerve.

Receiving treatment for this, it seems that Brian May also suffered a minor heart attack - but admits he "could have died" in the incident.

"I thought I was a very healthy guy," he says. "But I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart."

Doctors fitted the Queen guitarist with three stents, and this has led him back to full health.

He comments: "I walked out with a heart that's very strong now, so I think I'm in good shape for some time to come."

Find the full message HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.